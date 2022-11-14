BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

BLFS opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.78. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $194,044.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,354.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 13,887 shares of company stock valued at $313,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

