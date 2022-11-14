Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,212,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 6,222,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIREF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
