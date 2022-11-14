BMO Capital Markets Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCI.B. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.64.

RCI.B opened at C$57.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.13. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.53 and a one year high of C$80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

