BMO Capital Markets Cuts Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $4.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLS. B. Riley increased their target price on Telos from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Telos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised Telos from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Telos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.43.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLS opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. Telos has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $300.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

About Telos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 92,845 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telos by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 286,056 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.