BMO Capital Markets Lowers Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$14.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCN. Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential to a buy rating and set a C$12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.22.

TCN stock opened at C$11.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.74. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

In related news, Director David Berman acquired 33,000 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,838,250.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

