BMO Capital Markets Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$28.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACQ. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.72.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$26.06 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$20.76 and a 12-month high of C$43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.01. The stock has a market cap of C$692.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.14.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

