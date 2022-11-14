Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BA opened at $177.49 on Friday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

