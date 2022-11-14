Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $7.99.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
