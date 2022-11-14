Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

See Also

