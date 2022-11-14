Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $24.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BRX opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

