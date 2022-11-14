Brokerages Set Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Price Target at $10.32

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itaú Unibanco raised Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 50,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 330,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,588 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

