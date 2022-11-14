Brokerages Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price at $565.92

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $565.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST opened at $515.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

