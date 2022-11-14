Brokerages Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price at $565.92

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $565.54.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale
In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of COST opened at $515.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
