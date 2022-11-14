Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target at $76.92

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Freshpet stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $130.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 373.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

