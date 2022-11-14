Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target at $76.92

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.92.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Freshpet Stock Performance
Freshpet stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $130.89.
Freshpet Company Profile
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
