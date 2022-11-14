Brokerages Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Price Target at $13.17

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.58. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

