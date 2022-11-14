Brokerages Set Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
A number of analysts have commented on GHL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Greenhill & Co., Inc.
In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,324.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSE GHL opened at $10.64 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.