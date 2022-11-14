Brokerages Set Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have commented on GHL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Greenhill & Co., Inc.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,324.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 3.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,314,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 185,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1,202.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 53,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GHL opened at $10.64 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.