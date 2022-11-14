Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $84.45

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

