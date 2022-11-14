Brokerages Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $4,351,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.6% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $251,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 272.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 108,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 79,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 192.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 129,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 85,243 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

