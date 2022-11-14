Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target at $19.57

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.57.
A number of analysts have recently commented on LUNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx
In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,740,651.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,558,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,740,651.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Pulmonx Stock Up 14.4 %
NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.43. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
