Brokerages Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) PT at $94.42

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,335,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,780.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,780.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,549 shares of company stock worth $4,804,083. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

SouthState Stock Down 3.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SouthState during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SouthState by 244.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SouthState during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

SSB opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SouthState will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

