Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) PT at $271.46

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,196,000 after buying an additional 1,407,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,859,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX opened at $219.51 on Friday. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

