Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT at $42.89

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.89.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 815,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 203,679 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.