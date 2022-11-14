Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Price Target to C$42.00

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAGTF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Magnet Forensics alerts:

Magnet Forensics Price Performance

Shares of OTC:MAGTF opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Magnet Forensics has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

Magnet Forensics Company Profile

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnet Forensics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnet Forensics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.