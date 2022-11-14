Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $82.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $0.649 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,986,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

