Chardan Capital Trims Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Target Price to $12.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Nichtberger acquired 141,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $140,454.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 978,356 shares in the company, valued at $968,572.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cabaletta Bio news, CFO Anup Marda bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Nichtberger bought 141,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $140,454.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,572.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 212,873 shares of company stock valued at $210,744. Corporate insiders own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 355.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

