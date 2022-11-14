China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZNH. HSBC lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

China Southern Airlines Stock Performance

ZNH stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 38.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Further Reading

