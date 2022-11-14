Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($26.48) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($28.79) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($25.91) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($25.91) to GBX 2,350 ($27.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,256.67 ($25.98).

Imperial Brands Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,993.50 ($22.95) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($16.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,164 ($24.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.95 billion and a PE ratio of 935.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,990.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,877.49.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

