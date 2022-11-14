CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CCNE opened at $24.97 on Friday. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $527.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

In related news, CFO Tito L. Lima purchased 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at $253,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $787,320.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tito L. Lima bought 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,823.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,499 shares of company stock valued at $129,387. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 1,618.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 129,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 37,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

