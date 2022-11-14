Comparing Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) & Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Akso Health Group and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Walker & Dunlop 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $146.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.35%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

This table compares Akso Health Group and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 18.11% 15.39% 5.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akso Health Group and Walker & Dunlop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $1.75 million 12.75 -$34.83 million N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 2.23 $265.76 million $7.55 11.26

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Volatility and Risk

Akso Health Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Akso Health Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. As of July 13, 2021, Akso Health Group operates as a subsidiary of Webao Limited.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, CMBS conduits, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

