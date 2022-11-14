Comparing DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Rating) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DNAPrint Genomics alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A iSpecimen 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DNAPrint Genomics and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.

iSpecimen has a consensus target price of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 621.73%. Given iSpecimen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than DNAPrint Genomics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and iSpecimen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iSpecimen $11.14 million 1.32 -$8.96 million N/A N/A

DNAPrint Genomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iSpecimen.

Profitability

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A iSpecimen -101.49% -36.75% -30.60%

Summary

iSpecimen beats DNAPrint Genomics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNAPrint Genomics

(Get Rating)

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About iSpecimen

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for DNAPrint Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNAPrint Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.