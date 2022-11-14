Comparing Leju (NYSE:LEJU) and G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) and Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Leju shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Leju shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

G City has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leju has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G City $710.61 million 0.71 $199.94 million $0.32 9.47 Leju $534.12 million 0.04 -$150.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares G City and Leju’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

G City has higher revenue and earnings than Leju.

Profitability

This table compares G City and Leju’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G City 6.03% 1.03% 0.34% Leju N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for G City and Leju, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G City 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

G City beats Leju on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G City

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit-Globe Ltd. is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA). Its O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform. In addition, the company sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate developers and home furnishing suppliers. Further, it offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

