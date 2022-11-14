Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,085,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,726,000 after purchasing an additional 215,014 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.56 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CAG. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.