Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Position Lessened by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Continental Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLR opened at $74.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). Continental Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.