Contrasting Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) and PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and PotNetwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -51.31% -47.35% PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PotNetwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 5 0 3.00 PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and PotNetwork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus price target of 59.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1,969.20%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and PotNetwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -2.36 -1.23 PotNetwork $9.68 million 0.02 -$5.59 million N/A N/A

PotNetwork has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Volatility and Risk

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotNetwork has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats PotNetwork on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PotNetwork

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

