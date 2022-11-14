Cormark Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$43.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.72.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$26.06 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$20.76 and a 1 year high of C$43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$692.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.