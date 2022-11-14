Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRVS opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.94. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

