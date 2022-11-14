CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also

