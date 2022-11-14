Craig Hallum Trims Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Target Price to $30.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APPS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $71.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

