Craig Hallum Trims Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Target Price to $30.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APPS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.83.
Digital Turbine Stock Up 10.7 %
Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $71.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.34.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
