Critical Comparison: Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gouverneur Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Malvern Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.85%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

44.5% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp 19.17% N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp -4.92% -1.26% -0.16%

Volatility and Risk

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $6.56 million 3.25 $1.07 million N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp $42.18 million 2.61 -$90,000.00 ($0.24) -60.04

Gouverneur Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Malvern Bancorp.

Summary

Gouverneur Bancorp beats Malvern Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal, home improvement, automobile and motorcycle, camper and boat, recreational vehicles, passbook, and mortgage loans; and construction, commercial real estate, commercial installment, short-term working capital, and equipment loans, as well as home equity line of credit, and commercial lines of credit and letters of credit. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. In addition, it offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. The company serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. The company also provides loans, such as commercial construction and real estate loans, consumer loans, unsecured overdraft lines of credit, and personal loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit on deposit; residential mortgages; and one- to four-family first mortgage loans, as well as investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits. In addition, it offers life and health insurance, long term care, automobile, homeowners, and liability insurance services. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

