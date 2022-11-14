Critical Survey: Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) versus OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -13.77% -814.80% -17.95% Grown Rogue International 13.91% 26.97% 14.14%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.61 -$13.36 million ($1.85) -3.38 Grown Rogue International $9.38 million 1.15 -$1.01 million $0.02 5.00

This table compares OMNIQ and Grown Rogue International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grown Rogue International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OMNIQ. OMNIQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OMNIQ and Grown Rogue International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

OMNIQ currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.67%. Given OMNIQ’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Volatility and Risk

OMNIQ has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of -386.96, suggesting that its stock price is 38,796% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats OMNIQ on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ

(Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Grown Rogue International

(Get Rating)

Grown Rogue International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in growing and selling cannabis products in the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.