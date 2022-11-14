CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 79.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,232,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $143.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of -190.83 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $289.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares in the company, valued at $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.