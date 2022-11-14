CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

CTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,184. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 31,900 shares of company stock worth $537,832 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

CTO stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $380.32 million, a P/E ratio of 114.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 860.41%.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.