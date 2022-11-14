Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $23.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Wendy’s Trading Down 1.5 %
WEN stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wendy’s (WEN)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.