Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $23.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Trading Down 1.5 %

WEN stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.