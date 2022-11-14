Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($23.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.50) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($27.50) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at €18.86 ($18.86) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($12.72) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($18.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.57.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

