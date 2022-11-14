DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 57.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $114.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.