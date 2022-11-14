Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth about $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.
Quaker Chemical Trading Up 4.8 %
Quaker Chemical stock opened at $203.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.33. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $272.97.
Quaker Chemical Company Profile
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.
