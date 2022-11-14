Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth about $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $203.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.33. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $272.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

