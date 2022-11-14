Duality Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,803.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,240 shares of company stock worth $2,485,516. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $204.46 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.12.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LANC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

