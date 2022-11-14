Duality Advisers LP Invests $551,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.33. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 754.18%.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.