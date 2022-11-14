Duality Advisers LP Purchases 2,999 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 6.7% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plexus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Plexus stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06.
PLXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
