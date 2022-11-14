Duality Advisers LP Takes $775,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 17.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 33.2% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 187,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 181.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 94,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,445,384.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,237,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,309,245.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137 in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace Stock Up 2.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $221.11 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $235.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.68.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

