Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CADE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cadence Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP raised its position in Cadence Bank by 43.1% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 140,403 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 203.2% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

