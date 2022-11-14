EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) vs. Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Financial Survey

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) and EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energía and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energía 21.38% 18.77% 8.87% EDP – Energias de Portugal 3.19% 4.14% 1.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pampa Energía and EDP – Energias de Portugal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energía 0 1 1 0 2.50 EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 0 5 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pampa Energía currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.37%. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus target price of $5.90, suggesting a potential downside of 87.08%. Given Pampa Energía’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pampa Energía is more favorable than EDP – Energias de Portugal.

13.7% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pampa Energía and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energía $1.51 billion 0.95 $273.00 million $6.92 3.75 EDP – Energias de Portugal $17.73 billion 1.02 $776.96 million $1.94 23.55

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Pampa Energía. Pampa Energía is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP – Energias de Portugal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pampa Energía beats EDP – Energias de Portugal on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía S.A., an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. The company has an installed electricity generation capacity of approximately 4,970 megawatts; and 21,414 kilometers of high voltage electricity transmission network in Argentina. It is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. In addition, the company offers petrochemicals, such as styrene, synthetic rubber, and polystyrene. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 12.625 thousands of barrels of oil and LNG, as well as 24.537 millions of cubic meters of natural gas; owned a refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 25.8 thousand barrels per day; and operated a network of 92 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. The company is also involved in the commercialization of natural gas. It has an installed capacity of 25 GW; and serves 8.7 million electricity customers and 0.7 million gas customers. The company also operates 378,155 kilometers of distribution network lines. In addition, it offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, and energy services, as well as manages real estate assets. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

